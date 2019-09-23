We’ll Proffer Solutions To Slow Delivery Of Justice, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the judiciary of his administration’s commitment to the implementation of reforms that will accelerate the administration of justice.

The Governor said the judicial arm of the government played critical roles in ensuring law and order through the protection of rights of the citizenry irrespective of status and background.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at a Special Service held at the Central Mosque, Lagos Island, by the State Judiciary to mark the 2019/2020 Legal Year, said his administration was committed to proffer solutions to challenges slowing down efficient justice delivery in the State.

He listed one of the obstacles against justice delivery to include lack of adequate courtrooms, disclosing that the current administration had approved the completion of the combined High and Magistrate Court complex in Ajah.

He said: “The judicial arm of government is an important institution that plays critical roles in ensuring law and order in the society. This is done through the protection of rights of the citizens, irrespective of status, political affiliation or background.

“As the leader of the government, we are committed to the ideal of justice for all parties and independence of the judiciary. We will support the judicial arm to overcome challenges that may be obstacles to effectiveness, efficiency and speedy delivery of justice.”

In his remarks, the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba expressed gratitude to the executive arm of government for its support and cooperation, reiterating that the judiciary under his watch would continue to dispense justice without bias and favour.

The Chief Judge added that his aim was to create an independent judiciary by ensuring fair and responsive system of justice, with focus on excellence.

Speaking on the theme: “Concept of Justice in Islam”, the Guest Speakers, Dr. Marufudeen Shittu and Imam Babatunde Alfa-Nla, stressed the need for judicial officers to be fair and just in the dispensation of justice.

The clerics opined that Allah is the greatest judge, urging the members of the judicial arm to be fair to all parties in adjudication before giving verdicts.