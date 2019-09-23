Zamfara Govt Raises Alarm Over Possible Attacks On Seven LGs

Zamfara State Government has raised an alarm over possible attacks by the Boko Haram sect on seven Local Government Areas in the state.

In a statement by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House Gusau, Yusuf Idris Gusau, said that following an intelligence-gathering elements of Boko Haram, are set to launch series of attacks on innocent and peace-loving people of the State in order to scuttle the relative peace being currently enjoyed as a result of the peace and dialogue process initiated by the present administration.

According to the intelligence report, the cruel and mischievous elements have perfected plans to launch the attacks in seven Local Government Areas of the state and in other strategic places within the state capital.

“Two important personalities of the state are also targeted for elimination should this dastardly act succeed.

“The targeted local governments are to include Gusau which doubles as the state capital, Tsafe, Talata Mafara, Anka, Zurmi, Maru and Maradun. The strategic places targeted are Gusau Central Mosque and Gusau Mammy Market where soft targets are known to gather both at day and night.

“The Boko Haram elements were said to have been recruited from far and wide to carry out these heinous acts slated for between Monday 23rd September to 25th October 2019”, the statement said.

Governor Matawalle who has since prioritised Security of lives and properties of his people says he finds it very imperative to alert the people of the state especially people of the listed local government areas to be very vigilant, wary and watchful and promptly report to the Security Agencies nearest to them in the State acts that seem suspicious for Immediate action.

Matawalls notes with total dismay the unpatriotic attitudes of some evil politicians and their collaborators to cause mayhem and visit destruction on innocent citizens lives and properties ostensibly to gain personal relevance while forgetting that Security is a collective responsibility of all well-meaning citizens of the State irrespective of their political affiliation. He declared this as completely unacceptable.

The Governor, therefore, appeals to particularly Drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcyclists in the state to be more Security-conscious and vigilant while carrying out their legitimate businesses and report any suspicious movement of persons, groups or goods to the Security agencies in the State.

The Governor further appealed to the people of the state not to panic as Government and the entire Security agencies in the state have taken all necessary steps to address the situation assuring that more Security reinforcements, 24 hours surveillance and other precautions measures are being put in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

He urged people not to panic with the presence of heavily armed security personnel within their domain as they are intended to ensure the safety of the people of the State.

While further assuring of the safety of all and sundry Matawalle urged the good people of the State to cooperate with the Security operatives as stop and search will be conducted in likely flashpoints across the state.

The governor also appreciated the enormous contributions of repentant bandits and the Yansakai for embracing the peace process of his administration which resulted in the restoration of peace in recent times in the State and appealed for more support and cooperation in that direction.

Meanwhile, the governor has expressed his appreciation for the release by the now repentant bandits of 30 captives consisting of 15 women and 15 Males indigenes of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the State. The captives spent over 8 months in captivity.

Governor Bello Matawalle also appreciated the unalloyed support of the good people of the State for his administration to succeed especially through the daily prayers offered within and outside the state and called for intensified prayers for the sustenance of peace so far enjoyed in the State.