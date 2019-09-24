At Least Six Persons Killed In Gombe Truck Accident

At least six persons were killed on Tuesday morning after a truck fully loaded with zinc rammed into some vehicles, tricycles, and bikes on Doma Bridge, Gombe State.

An 18-seater bus with all its occupants was seen at the scene trapped under the truck as local make rescue efforts.

Other victims who were badly injured from the accident, numbering about 10 were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The number of the victims was confirmed by the police spokesperson in the state, DCP Nasiru Mohammad.

According to him, the truck ram into a Hummer bus which eventually hit a truck loaded with sand. This eventually caused multiple accidents involving two tricycles and motorcycles.

Doma bridge is located in Gombe-Biu bypass, Gombe State.

The bridge is notorious for accidents as this is the third accident to be recorded at the same spot this year. Two petroleum tanker accidents were reported earlier this year at the area.