Senate To Invite AGF Malami, Others Over $9.6bn P&ID Case

The Senate has moved to invite the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and other stakeholders to brief the relevant Senate committees on the award of 9.6 billion dollars by a U.K. court to P&ID.

Mr. Malami is to explain to the Senate, what the Federal Government’s team is doing to resolve the matter.

He is expected to appear before the Senate committees on Judiciary, Petroleum Upstream and Gas.

A Federal Government had on Monday sent a delegation led by the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, to the United Kingdom to meet with some international media over the $9.6 billion cases involving the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The meeting follows the award of the fine of $9.6 billion against Nigeria by a British Court following a botched oil deal with the company.

Others members of the delegation include the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu; AIG Ibrahim Lamorde and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.