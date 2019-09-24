US Speaker Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry Of Trump

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2019
Nancy Pelosi says the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry of Trump. AFP Photos

 

United States S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying he had violated the constitution in seeking help from Ukraine to hurt Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.

“Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”



