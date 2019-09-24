Keyamo, Alasoadura Swap As Buhari Reshuffles Cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a minor reshuffle of his cabinet, five weeks after the ministers were inaugurated.

The Federal Government announced this in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Willie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

According to the statement, those affected are the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of State of Labour and Employment, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

Mr Keyamo was directed to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as the minister of state while Senator Alasoadura would take over as the minister of state at Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The redeployment, according to the statement, takes effect from Tuesday, September 24.