Reps Call For More Funding For Security Agencies

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2019

The House of Representatives has canvassed for more funding for the nation’s security agencies.

This is the outcome of the meeting between the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Service Chiefs on Monday.

The matter was raised as a motion to enable the house to liaise with the executive for special funding against insecurity.

The lawmakers are of the opinion that the budget provision for security is insufficient to tackle the menace of insurgency in the north and insecurity across the country.

They also want the country to seek the support of the international community in the area of training for the country’s security forces.

The lawmakers also expressed worry over the impact of the non-governmental agencies which are funded to provide succor for victims of insurgency.



