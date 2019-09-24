Reps To Investigate NGOs Funding

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the activities and sources of funding of non-governmental organisations, for possible culpability in the unending spate of insurgency in the north-east.

This was part of the resolutions reached when a matter of urgent public importance on increased funding for the nation’s security agencies was raised in at the green chamber on Tuesday.

A motion to regulate and investigate the activities of non-governmental organisations was raised in the 8th House of Representatives but suffered a setback.

Following the development, the House moved to probe the activities and funding of the NGOs.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamilia, said that the NGOs will be invited for a discussion.

The House also resolved to liaise with the parliaments of other countries with a view to resolving the restrictions on arms purchase by the military.



