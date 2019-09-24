UK Labour Leader Corbyn Calls On Boris Johnson To Resign

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called Tuesday on Boris Johnson to resign as prime minister and call an early election after the Supreme Court ruled his suspension of parliament “unlawful”.

“I invite Boris Johnson… to consider his position, and become the shortest-serving prime minister there has ever been,” Corbyn told Labour’s party conference, calling on the Conservative party leader to “have an election to elect a government that respects democracy”.

The Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Ian Blackford, said: “We must be back in parliament immediately.

“We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign.”

Johnson, who took office on July 24, had advised Queen Elizabeth II as head of state to prorogue parliament, which then took place early on September 10.

He insisted it was a long-overdue move unrelated to Brexit, but it sparked accusations that he was trying to avoid scrutiny from a hostile parliament.

Most members of the House of Commons oppose Johnson’s threat to leave the European Union next month even if he has not agreed on exit terms with Brussels.

In two separate cases, more than 75 lawmakers and a team backed by former Conservative premier John Major had challenged the prorogation as unlawful.

One had failed in the High Court in England, while another succeeded in Scotland’s highest civil court — with the Supreme Court asked to make the final ruling.