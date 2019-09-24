UK Parliament Must ‘Convene Without Delay’- Speaker

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2019
Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow speaks to the media outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on September 24, 2019,/ AFP

 

House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow, on Tuesday said parliament must “convene without delay” after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful.

Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson’s decision, said he would be consulting party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

READ ALSO: UK Supreme Court Strikes Down Parliament Suspension

This comes after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for him to resign.

The 11 judges of the country’s highest court were unanimous in their verdict, which they said meant parliament could now immediately reconvene.

Johnson had argued that shutting down parliament until October 14 was a routine move to allow his new government to set out a new legislative programme.



More on World News

Boris Johnson Says He Disagrees But Will Respect Supreme Court Ruling

Pound Bounces Back As UK Parliament Suspension Ruled Illegal

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Calls On Boris Johnson To Resign

Seven Children Among 16 Dead In Yemen Air Strikes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement