UK Parliament Must ‘Convene Without Delay’- Speaker

House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow, on Tuesday said parliament must “convene without delay” after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful.

Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson’s decision, said he would be consulting party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

This comes after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for him to resign.

The 11 judges of the country’s highest court were unanimous in their verdict, which they said meant parliament could now immediately reconvene.

Johnson had argued that shutting down parliament until October 14 was a routine move to allow his new government to set out a new legislative programme.