Despite Meeting Bail Conditions, DSS Yet To Release Sowore, Says Falana

Counsel to the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, (Omoyele Sowore), Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) says despite fulfilling the bail conditions of his client since morning, the Department of State Services (DSS) is yet to release Mr. Sowore.

Mr. Sowore’s release in line with the order of a Federal High Court order delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo.

In a telephone conversation with Channels Television, Mr. Falana explained that no reason has been given by the service for its failure to comply with the court order delivered on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Release From DSS Custody

Justice Taiwo Taiwo had ordered the release of Mr. Sowore after hearing arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsels.

But the Federal Government prosecutor, Godwin Agbadua, had argued that Sowore is detained in the “interest of justice and national security”.

According to Agbadua, the charges brought against him fall under capital offences, with respect to Section 161 of the Criminal Justice Act.

However, Sowore’s lawyer argued that his client was charged with insulting the President, money laundering and conspiracy to commit treason, all of which he said are not capital offences.

After further arguments, Agbadua said the facts of his motion had been overtaken by events and therefore, asked to withdraw the application to further detain Sowore.

Following the withdrawal, the court struck out the application.

Consequently, Falana asked the court to order the immediate release of his client.

According to him, there is no longer any competent court order for his further remand.

Thereafter, the Judge gave the ruling on the ground that there was no order still in court.

He ordered Sowore to deposit all his travel documents with the court in the next 48 hours.

The judge also asked Mr Falana to present him (Sowore) whenever the court needs him.

READ ALSO: Federal Government Charges Omoyele Sowore With Treasonable Felony

Mr Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, had been arrested and detained for 45 days in the DSS custody after he was charged with seven counts bordering on treasonable felony and money laundering.

He was arrested on the eve of his planned protest across Nigeria.

A day before the 45-day detention was to elapse, the Federal Government filed additional charges against him on Friday, September 20.