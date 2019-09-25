Nigeria Launches Integrated SDGs Model Report In New York
Nigeria Integrated SGDs Model Report was on Tuesday launched at the United Nations building, New York.
The report, titled: Achieving the SDGs in Nigeria: Pathways and Policy Options had top government officials in attendance.
President Muhammadu Buhari was joined by top officials including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; President of the Africa Development Bank (AFDB), Akinwunmi Adesina.
State Governors including Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State Governor, among others.
Minister of Women Affairs and Special Development, Dame Pauline Tallen; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk; Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, were also at the launch.
See photos from the launch below…
