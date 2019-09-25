P&ID Deal: Court Grants Grace Taiga N10m Bail

The Federal Capital Territory High court has granted bail to a former Director of Legal Affairs at the Nigerian Petroleum Ministry, Mrs Grace Taiga, who was arraigned for her alleged involvement in the controversial Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) contract with Nigeria.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi said the prosecution failed woefully in providing reasons why the defendant should not be granted bail.

She was, therefore, granted bail in the sum of N10Million and two sureties in like sum.

According to the court, the sureties must be resident in Abuja and must be public servants not below directorate cadre.

They must also deposit their affidavit of means before the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Adeniyi ruled that there would be no order for Mrs Taiga to submit her International Passport because of her health condition. Nonetheless, she was ordered not to leave the country without first informing the court and her sureties.

Mrs Taiga had been accused of facilitating the controversial contract and securing gratification to the tune of over $20, 000 while she served at the ministry in 2010.

The contract reached between Nigeria and P&ID an Irish multinational firm had resulted in a $9.6 billion judgement debt against Nigeria by a court in the UK.