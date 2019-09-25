Reps Receive Medium Term Expenditure Framework For 2020-2022

The House of Representatives has received the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2020-2022 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

This comes after the President on Wednesday submitted the 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate.

President Buhari forwarded the MTEF and FSP in a letter addressed to the Senate President.

In the letter, President Buhari said the 2020-2022 MTEF FSP was prepared taking into account key developments in the global and domestic environment.

He added that he is trusting that it will be expeditiously considered by the Senate

Senate President Ahmed Lawan earlier last week said the Upper Chamber is anxious to receive the MTEF and 2020 Budget from the executive and promised that the Senate will consider the MTEF within the first week of resumption.