Suspected Kidnappers Kill One, Abduct 14 In Kaduna

Bandits suspected to be kidnappers in separate operations have killed one person and abducted no fewer than 14 people along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road and Dogon Dawa village both in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna.

The incident occurred between Monday and Tuesday.

Among the abducted persons include the accountant of Jibrin Maigwari General hospital and a member of the Birnin Gwari traditional council who was kidnapped by the bandits along the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road while they were returning from Kaduna Monday.

An indigene of the area told Channels Television that the bandits also invaded Dogon Dawa villages on Tuesday evening and opened fire on the villages, killing one person and later took six people away including two children.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said that nine out of the fourteen victims that were abducted on Monday by the bandits have been rescued, while effort is being made to rescue the remaining four others.

He, however, advises people to avoid travelling through the Birnin Gwari Kaduna road at night to avoid being kidnapped by bandits.