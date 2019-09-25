Trump-Ukraine Call Summary ‘Deeply Troubling’ – Romney

The summary of US President Donald Trump’s phone call that shows he discussed his political rival Joe Biden with Ukraine’s president is “deeply troubling,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney said Wednesday.

“This remains deeply troubling and we’ll see where it leads. But the first reaction is troubling,” said Romney, his party’s 2012 presidential nominee and one of the only Republicans on Capitol Hill to publicly express major concerns about Trump’s actions during the call.

Romney declined to say whether the transcript showed evidence that Trump sought to condition military aid to Ukraine’s opening an anti-corruption investigation of Biden’s son, but “clearly if there were a quid pro quo that would take it to an entirely more extreme level,” he added.

