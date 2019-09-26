UK Court Grants FG Leave To Appeal $9.6bn Judgement
A United Kingdom court has granted the Federal Government leave to appeal the judgment that asked Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets.
The P&ID secured the damages against Nigeria following a failed Gas Supply Project Agreement (GSPA) contract between it and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami in a brief from London said, “Application for leave to appeal against the award and enforcement of the award is granted
Application for stay of execution is currently being considered.
