Fraud Allegations: I Am Ready To Meet Osinbajo In Court – Timi Frank

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Public activist, Comrade Timi Frank has said that he is ready to meet Professor Yemi Osinbajo in court regarding allegations that the Vice President was involved in a scandal amounting to the sum of ninety billion naira (N90billion).

Mr Frank who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said he stands by his claims regarding Professor Osinbajo’s involvement in the said deal.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Director of the State Security Service (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his claim that the Vice President received the said sum from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the last presidential election.

READ ALSO: Promoting Unity In Diversity Is In Our Best Interest – Osinbajo

Comrade Frank had challenged Professor Osinbajo to sue him regarding the allegation, a challenge which the Vice President took up immediately.

Reacting to Mr Frank’s allegation, the Vice President declared his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to clear his name.

He (Osinbajo) instructed the commencement of legal action against Timi Frank, and another Katch Ononuju, who put their names to the allegation.

Speaking on the Vice President’s latest move, Mr Frank said the statement he issued on the 23rd of September remains his truth.

He said the era of oppression and intimidation from government officials is over and as such he is ready to face the Vice President in a competent law court.

“I am ready to meet with Vice President Osinbajo in court and when we get there, a lot of things will be confirmed”.

The former APC spokesman said he will not unveil his sources yet but will wait to strike when the iron is hot.