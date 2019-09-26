Obasanjo Visits President Ramaphosa Of South Africa

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a courtesy visit to South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

He presented the latest book he co-authored titled “Democracy Works: Rewiring Politics to Africa’s Advantage”, to the South African leader.

President Ramaphosa thanked the former President for working hard and still having the energy to write and contribute to current debates about the development of Africa.

The two leaders also used the opportunity to reflect on recent events in South Africa which saw more than four hundred Nigerians voluntarily evacuated from the country.

A statement by the presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko says former President Obasanjo expressed his sincere appreciation of President Ramaphosa’s recent appointment of a team of Special Envoys who have in the past few days visited a number of fellow African states to deliver a message from the President regarding the incidents of violence against mostly foreign nationals.