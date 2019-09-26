Senate Mandates Finance Committee To Scrutinise MTEF, FSP

The Senate has mandated its committee on Finance to scrutinise the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and the Fiscal Responsibility Paper (FSP) and present its report to plenary next week.

The committee is chaired by All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator, Solomon Olamilekan, representing Lagos West Senatorial district.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Loses Five Trillion Yearly To Oil Theft, Reps Lament

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan directed the committee to work on the documents after the Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya, implored the upper legislative house on the need for the Senate to consider the request by the President to the Senate on the documents.