Sowore: It Is An Insult For DSS To Say Conditions Have Not Been Met – Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has that it is an insult for the Department of State Services to say that it did not receive copies of a Federal High Court order directing it to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Responding to a statement credited to the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, Falana told Channels Television that the DSS’s position suggests that it it is not ceased of the facts in the courts order.

Speaking in a Telephone conversation, he said the court had asked his client to deposit his passports with the court which has been done and that for the past three days he has been at the DSS office for hours to effect the release of his client which the court ordered should be released to him.

The human rights activist wondered what other conditions the DSS is demanding to be met.