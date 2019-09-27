Advertisement

11 Sailors Missing After Collision Off Western Sahara

Updated September 27, 2019

Eleven sailors have gone missing after their trawler collided with a cargo ship off Western Sahara, Morocco’s official MAP press agency reported Friday.

The Panama-flagged Montelaura cargo ship on Thursday night struck the Al-Akhawayn about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the Western Sahara port of Dakhla, MAP said citing local officials.

Five sailors aboard the fishing boat were rescued and “all means have been mobilised” to try to find the missing 11, the news agency reported.



