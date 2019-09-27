Advertisement

#BBNaija: Fans React As Mercy, Tacha Fight Dirty

Channels Television  
Updated September 27, 2019

Big Brother Naija Housemates Mercy and Tacha on Friday fought dirty, a situation similar to what could be obtainable in a wrestling ring.

Their disagreement started when the HOH Seyi called everyone to come together at the lounge so they can read their task for the day from Biggie’s scroll.

However, Mercy who just finished having her bath came out late for the reading. Tacha was upset about this seized the opportunity to reign insults on Mercy who was quick to insult her back.

READ ALSO: Cindy Evicted From BBNaija Reality Show

This resulted in a heated exchange of words.

The argument later turned violent when Tacha pushed Mercy and also dragged her weave twice. Mercy struggled to control her anger and picked up a pressing iron to attack Tacha, but she was stopped by Omashola.

The dirty fight has attracted several reactions from fans and followers of the show with many wondering what will be the consequences of the fight.

 



More on Entertainment

Cindy Evicted From BBNaija Reality Show

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira To Headline National Football Halftime Show

Davido To Feature In Hollywood’s ‘Coming To America’

‘Game Of Thrones’ Wins Top Emmy For Best Drama Series

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement