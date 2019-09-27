BBNaija: Fans React As Mercy, Tacha Fight Dirty

Big Brother Naija Housemates Mercy and Tacha on Friday fought dirty, a situation similar to what could be obtainable in a wrestling ring.

Their disagreement started when the HOH Seyi called everyone to come together at the lounge so they can read their task for the day from Biggie’s scroll.

However, Mercy who just finished having her bath came out late for the reading. Tacha was upset about this seized the opportunity to reign insults on Mercy who was quick to insult her back.

This resulted in a heated exchange of words.

The argument later turned violent when Tacha pushed Mercy and also dragged her weave twice. Mercy struggled to control her anger and picked up a pressing iron to attack Tacha, but she was stopped by Omashola.

The dirty fight has attracted several reactions from fans and followers of the show with many wondering what will be the consequences of the fight.

Wowww…I swear no know say the fight SERIOUS like this ooo, mercy and Tacha push themselves sha😟 Frodd Omashola and mike are CLOWNS by d way 😂😂#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/mHlTMBoNby — Okunola Seun (@draliconpoint) September 27, 2019

This is the content i subscribed for😂😂😂

Mercy and tacha #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rWS2VJlJRw — billion😎🇳🇬 (@NMES0MA) September 27, 2019

In case you missed it. Mercy and Tacha fighting this morning #BBNaija #PepperDem pic.twitter.com/ioYcxZ5JMP — Mandlakazi Nombakuse (@MNombakuse) September 27, 2019

Did u watch Seyi n Frood during the fight between Mercy and Tacha. Those two are a case n jst too funny. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/V6ggicG91e — Mipo #SeyiForce 🚀🚀🚀 #TeamSeyi (@miss__gbemi) September 27, 2019

Mercy ask Tacha if she is a celebrity Maybe her fans can answer on her behalf#BBNajia

Mercy and Tacha o pic.twitter.com/dz100ygWab — Jide Jammal Jaynaija (@JayNaija) September 27, 2019

If they use games to evict our 2 Queens Mercy and Tacha will surely be evicted and it will be the end of BBNaija04 please behave yourself. I like both women but I just fell in love with Mercy. #BBNaija — Nelly Mercy Lambo (@LamboNelly) September 26, 2019

It’s quite obvious Mercy and Tacha will be in the Top 2 and one of them is going to win. Biggie should not disqualify anyone but give them strikes instead. We need this typa energy until the final week. 😂😂😂 #BBNaija — Joalane Tholoana♌ (@jwaxy_jay) September 27, 2019