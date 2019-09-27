INEC Clears 23 Parties For Kogi, 45 For Bayelsa Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 23 political parties to contest the governorship election in Kogi State and 45 parties to contest the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In a communique on Friday, INEC said it had rejected 14 invalidly submitted nominations by political parties for the elections slated for November 16.

According to the communique signed by Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, 19 political parties willingly withdrew their nominations for the elections.

READ ALSO: Reps Divided Over Deregistration Of Political Parties

Mr Okoye said that out of the 14 rejected invalid nominations, eight were from Kogi, while six were rejected from Bayelsa.

He said that at the close of nomination, 23 political parties were cleared in Kogi with 18 parties withdrawing from the race, while one party withdrew in Bayelsa leaving 45 political parties in the race.

Update:

Summary of Party Nominations for #BayelsaDecides2019 – 52 Submitted Nominations

– 46 Valid Nominations

– 6 Invalid Nominations

– 1 Withdrawal after submitting nomination

– 45 Parties contesting in the Election pic.twitter.com/ZA5xfcYiaH — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 27, 2019