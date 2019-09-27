Lagos Task Force Busts Brothel, Arrests 14 Suspects With Drugs

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) have raided an illegal brothel around Mile 2 area of Lagos.

The operation carried out in the early hours of Friday led to the arrest of five suspected notorious miscreants and nine prostitutes with illegal drugs.

Mr Adebayo Taofiq, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the task force confirmed this in a statement.

The raid, according to the chairman of the agency Olayinka Egbeyemi, became imperative following complaints that criminal activities around Mile 2 towards FESTAC were perpetrated by miscreants who reside in the illegal brothel.

Egbeyemi explained that the brothel had previously been demolished by the agency during the clearing of illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops from Eric Moore Road down to Trade Fair axis.

“It was disheartening seeing that the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The task force boss added, “The last time we demolished the illegal brothel, those miscreants taking refuge there at night attacked our officers with dangerous weapons.”

He said the brothel was noted for harbouring criminals who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables, as well as an outlet for the sale of illegal drugs such as Indian hemp, tramadol, and other sex enhancement drugs, especially to underage children.

The Egbeyemi maintained that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

He confirmed that the illegal brothel was again demolished and assured residents that the agency and other security agencies would not rest on their oars in keeping the state safe.

The task force chairman declared that all those arrested would be charged to court in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr Zubairu Muazu.