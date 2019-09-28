Aggrieved APC Member Challenges Outcome Of Bayelsa Primaries

An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Peter Ozobo, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging the conduct of the party’s governorship primaries in Bayelsa State.

Ozobo sued the APC candidate in the state, David Lyon, and his running mate in the coming governorship election, Biobarakuma Degi, claiming a default in the primaries that produce them as the party’s flagbearers.

He alleged that the exercise did not follow the approved guidelines.

In the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1095/2019, Ozobo and others sought the disqualification of the candidates.

They claimed that the party did not hold a direct primary election at the wards in the state and that majority of members were excluded from voting in the election.

Ozobo and others also alleged that the results of the primaries were written at the wards where the exercise did not hold.

In a similar development, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his deputy, Senator Duoye Diri and Senator Lawrence, also filed a suit in the court.

They also sought the leave of the court to disqualify the APC candidate for being wrongfully nominated by his party.

Both parties have claimed that the APC candidate is evading service.