Buhari Returns To Abuja After Attending UNGA In New York

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, the nation’s capital after participating at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The presidential aircraft carrying the president, his aides and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on Saturday morning.

President Buhari departed via the JFK Airport en-route to Nigeria at about 11 am local time.

The president, who left Abuja on Sept. 22 for New York, participated actively in the main and high side events of the UNGA74.

At the Summit, President Buhari used the opportunity to articulate the priorities of the Nigerian government to the world.

He also participated in high-level side events on Water and Sanitation as well as ‘SDG Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budgeting Gap for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.’

Before his departure to New York, the President met with a delegation of Nigerian Youth Climate Activists in New York, led by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.