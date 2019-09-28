Advertisement

DSS Loses Two Officers To Car Accident

The Department of the State Services (DSS) has disclosed that the commission lost two officers to a car accident.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, (Ph.D.), the DSS said, “Today, 27th September, 2019, the Department of State Services (DSS) lost two (2) of its personnel in a fatal car accident. The incident occurred this evening at Gidan Busa Katari, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“The team was heading to one of the States in the North-West zone for an operation when the Hilux vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted. Two (2) persons died in the accident while another was injured. He is presently receiving required attention in a medical facility.

“This clarification has become necessary in order to debunk fake news making the round that the gallant officers were attacked by bandits. The public is enjoined to disregard any contrary information”.



