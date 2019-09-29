Bayelsa Speaker To Resign On Monday

Bayelsa Assembly Speaker Emmanuel Tonye Isenah may resign on Monday following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to quit his position ahead of the November 16th governorship election.

Mr Isenah confirmed this move to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

Hints about the Speaker’s resignation made the rounds on Friday, September 27th, with sources claiming that Mr Isenah made the decision as to absolve himself of any blames should the PDP by any chance fail in the forthcoming election.

READ ALSO: Aggrieved APC Member Challenges Outcome Of Bayelsa Primaries

The Bayelsa Speaker had recently come under severe pressure to resign as to enable his party balance political equations ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Speaker is said to have reached an agreement with Dickson and other PDP leaders to vacate his office in the event that Senator Douye Diri, who hails from his Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, emerged the candidate of the PDP for the election.

Initially, Mr Isenah insisted that he would not relinquish his position before the governorship poll, noting that he was yet to see how abandoning his office would stop the PDP from winning the forthcoming poll.