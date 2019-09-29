Doha Fall Out: Minister Recalls AFN Technical Director

Minister of Youth and Sport Mr. Sunday Dare has directed the immediate recall to the country of the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Sunday Adeleye over glaring administrative lapses and violation of the rules and regulations of the IAAF.

The duo of Divine and Blessing Okagbare both medal hopefuls for Nigeria escaped disqualificatio for not showing up for the 100 meters they registered for.

READ ALSO: China Open: Naomi Osaka Edges US Pegula To Reach Round Two

According to the athletes, they informed the technical director they won’t compete in the sprints but the federation went on to include them for the event.

The Minister who has been following developments in Doha have given the order of recall and probable immediate investigation of the Mr Adeleye