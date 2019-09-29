Advertisement
DSS Arrests Journalist And Activist, Chido Onumah
The Department of State Services has arrested a journalist-activist, Mr Chido Onumah who is a Columnist with an Online News medium.
Mr Onumah, a journalist and author, is said to have been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja on Sunday evening.
It is reported that Mr Onumah had just returned to Nigeria from Spain, where he had obtained a PhD in communication studies.
The Columnist is the author of a book titled, ‘We Are All Biafrans.’
In a telephone conversation, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Doctor Peter Afunanya says he is not in the office as at the time of filing this report so he can neither confirm nor deny the arrest of Mr Onumah.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerian journalist and activist, Chido Onumah @conumah, arrested by the DSS. Mr. Onumah, a government critic and columnist for @SaharaReporters and @PremiumTimesng, was picked up on his return from Europe today, where he recently completed his PhD.
— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) September 29, 2019
