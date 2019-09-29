Katsina Records 36 Cases Of Yellow Fever

At least 36 cases of Yellow Fever have been reported in Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The Permanent Secretary at the State Ministry of Health, Dr Kabir Mustapha stated this at the flag off ceremony of a preventive mass vaccination campaign in the state capital.

He revealed that more than seven million people representing 87% of the state’s population are to be vaccinated against the disease following its outbreak in the two LGAs.

“What is most important for people to take home is that yellow fever is a real dreadful disease, and we lucky that through yellow fever vaccination, we are able to avert it.

“Yellow fever is a disease of public health interest. Internationally, wherever you have yellow fever, the focus of the world turns to that community or country to be able to tackle it.

“Luckily we have seven million of that vaccine currently going to be given out for free in the state. And we have made all the logistics arrangement to ensure that is done,” he said.

He also called on traditional and religious leaders to sensitize members of their communities on the best ways to guard against outbreak of diseases.