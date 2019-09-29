Pharmacists Council Of Nigeria Seals Off 332 Premises In Jigawa

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria seals off 332 premises, comprising of 5 pharmacies and 327 patent medicine shops in Jigawa state.

Mrs. Anthonia Aruya, the Director of Inspection and Monitoring of the Council, disclosed this in a press briefing after the exercise in Dutse, the State Capital.

According to her, the council’s activity is geared at streamlining the drug distribution value chain to promote safe, effective and quality medicine among registered and licensed premises.

Earlier in the week, some pharmacies and patent medicine shop owners felt the wrath of the regulatory body, as the officials of pharmacists council of Nigeria paid a surprise visit to some of the premises in Jigawa.

Escorted by fully armed men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, the officials raided a total number of 462 premises of which only 130 were spared.

Premises operating with no license, and those engaged in selling of ethical products without the presence of superintendent pharmacist were sealed.

While most of them violate guidelines of the practice, a few were found to have all that it requires of them to operate.

26 out of the 27 local governments in the state were visited with the exception of Guri where flood has cut off the road that leads to the town.