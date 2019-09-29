Samson Siasia’s Mother Regains Freedom After Two Months In Captivity

The mother of former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia has been released by her kidnappers.

The release comes two months after she was abducted in her country home in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

A relative of the family, Pinaowor Siasia, also confirmed the release and said the elderly woman would be taken to hospital for medical checks.

His mother was earlier taken in 2015 and held for 13 days before a ransom was exchanged.

Kidnapping for ransom has been frequent recently, especially in southern states, where wealthier residents and foreign oil workers have often been abducted.

Relatives of high-profile sports figures have been targeted repeatedly by gangs.

The father of then national team skipper John Mikel Obi was abducted last year in southeastern Enugu state before a ransom was paid for his release.

Siasia, who also served in the Nigerian Football Federation, was last month hit by a life ban by the sport’s world governing body FIFA after its ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection to match fixing.