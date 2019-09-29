Advertisement

World Champion Coleman Withdraws From 200m

Channels Television  
Updated September 29, 2019
USA’s Christian Coleman reacts after winning the Men’s 100m final at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 28, 2019.
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

 

Newly crowned world 100m champion Christian Coleman has withdrawn from the 200m at the World Championships, the United States Track and Field Federation confirmed Sunday.

US sprinter Coleman, who blasted to a brilliant gold medal in the 100m on Saturday, had been due to take part in the heats of the 200m.

However a revised start list for the event at the Khalifa Stadium showed the American’s name absent.

A USATF spokesman later confirmed Coleman was not racing the event but would be available for the relays. No reason for his 200m withdrawal was given.

AFP



