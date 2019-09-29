World Champion Coleman Withdraws From 200m

Newly crowned world 100m champion Christian Coleman has withdrawn from the 200m at the World Championships, the United States Track and Field Federation confirmed Sunday.

US sprinter Coleman, who blasted to a brilliant gold medal in the 100m on Saturday, had been due to take part in the heats of the 200m.

However a revised start list for the event at the Khalifa Stadium showed the American’s name absent.

A USATF spokesman later confirmed Coleman was not racing the event but would be available for the relays. No reason for his 200m withdrawal was given.

AFP