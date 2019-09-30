BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Arraigns Omoyele Sowore

The Federal Government has arraigned the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore, the publisher of online news platform Sahara Reporters, was arraigned on Monday alongside his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare.

The duo were brought to the court by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He arrived to the ecstatic arm of his supporters who did not realise that the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, was already in court.

This forced the trial judge to return to chambers.

She, however, returned to the courtroom moments later.

Sowore and Bakare are to face seven charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Among the charges are alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering, and insulting the President.

The arraignment comes one week after Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered the release of Mr Sowore, more than five days after a detention order the judge issued against him elapsed.

The DSS had withdrawn its application for extension of time.

