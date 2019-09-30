Advertisement

Messi, Dembele Back For Barca Ahead Of Inter Tie

Updated September 30, 2019
Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona during the warm-up before the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on April 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.  Jose Breton / NurPhoto

 

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were back in partial training Monday ahead of this week’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Both were out of action Saturday with thigh injuries for the club’s La Liga victory against Getafe but were able to participate in some of Monday’s session.

“Messi and Ousmane Dembele joined the group for a portion of the session,” Barcelona said in a statement.

If they are passed fit it will be good news for coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of an important week for the club, which includes a La Liga home match against Sevilla on Sunday as well as Wednesday’s Champions League game.

