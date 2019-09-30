Advertisement

VIDEO: Supporters Welcome Sowore In Court Before Arraignment

Channels Television  
Updated September 30, 2019

 

The convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, was warmly received by a crowd of supporters on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Sowore arrived in court in the company of his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare, to face seven charges preferred against him by the government.

His supporters were so happy that they did not realise that the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, was already in court, forcing her to return to chambers.

The trial judge, however, returned to the courtroom moments later.

See photos of Sowore’s arrival in court below:

Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 30, 2019. Photos: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on September 30, 2019. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.


More on In Pictures

