Taraba State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Is Dead

The Taraba State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Baba Abba is dead.

Confirming the report to Channels Television via a telephone interview the Public relations officer of INEC in the state Fabian Vhamhi said he died last night in Maiduguri after a protracted illness.

He was a part of the result collation exercise for the presidential election in Taraba, but gave way for the Governorship due to his illness.

The deceased was deployed to Taraba state on the 7th of May 2018 to serve as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the 2019 general elections in the state.

The remains of the deceased has since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.