EU Calls For Restraint In Hong Kong Protests

The European Union called Tuesday for “de-escalation and restraint” in Hong Kong after a police officer shot a demonstrator during a flare-up in the political protests roiling the territory.

“In light of the continuing unrest and violence in Hong Kong, the European Union continues to stress that dialogue, de-escalation and restraint are the only way forward,” EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

A Hong Kong police source said the officer had shot the pro-democracy protester in the chest when his unit was attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes — the first such injury from a live round in nearly four months of protests in the financial hub.

Footage of the incident shows demonstrators, some using umbrellas and metal poles as weapons, clashing with police.

“While initial positive steps to engage members of the public and various sectors of society in dialogue have been taken, further efforts are needed to restore trust,” Kocijancic said.

“More than three months since the protests began, the right to assembly and the right to protest peacefully must continue to be upheld in line with the (Hong Kong) basic law and international commitments.”

The violence in Hong Kong cast a shadow over celebrations in China marking 70 years of Communist Party rule, including a massive military parade in Beijing.

