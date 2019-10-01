Impeachment Probe: Pompeo Accuses Democrats Of Bullying

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Democrats of intimidation in their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and refused to let State Department employees comply with orders to appear in coming days.

In a letter to Congress, Pompeo said the subpoenas “can only be understood as an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State.”

Citing “profound procedural and legal deficiencies” in the subpoenas, Pompeo said that depositions of five officials or former officials ordered to begin Wednesday “are not feasible,” without saying if they would appear on different dates.

AFP