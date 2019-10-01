Justin Bieber Shares First Photos From Wedding

Pop Star, Justin Bieber on Tuesday shared the first photos from his wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber shared the photos on his official Instagram handle and celebrated his bride with the caption, “My bride is 🔥”

View this post on Instagram My bride is 🔥 A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Bieber also posted a stylish wristwatch which he said he picked up as a wedding gift for himself.

View this post on Instagram Got my self a lil wedding gift … thanks @jadellebh A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 30, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

The couple tied the knot on Monday in a ceremony at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, according to People magazine.

The wedding which was attended by family and friends comes after Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, got engaged last year.

Bieber proposed to the model Hailey Baldwin over dinner Saturday night at a restaurant in The Bahamas.

Hailey Baldwin, a model who has taken small acting roles, is the daughter of “The Usual Suspects” actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, the “30 Rock” star and nemesis impersonator of US President Donald Trump. The model’s mother is from Brazil.