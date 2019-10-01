Nigeria Has Failed In Molding A Nation From Different Nationalities – Adibe

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Professor of Political Science at the Nasarawa State University, Prof. Jideofor Adibe, has said that Nigeria has failed in molding a nation from different nationalities.

He said that there has been a crisis in nation-building which is one of the problems affecting the country.

Professor Adibe stated this on Tuesday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today to mark the nation’s 59th Independence Day.

He stated that “We have failed in working together to mold a nation out of the different nationalities that are aggregated to become what we call Nigeria today.

“As long as we don’t have that sense of nation, as long as the social distance among Nigerians continues to widen every day.

“Every solution you try to throw at any of the myriads of Nigerians problem will quickly become the problem”.

Professor Adibe is of the opinion that Nigeria has been dancing on a brink, which has led to being in its comfort zone for too long.

Restructuring

Professor Adibe has said that the issue of restructuring is by bringing all the stakeholders on board.

He noted that for true federalism to take its course, the government must have the buying of all the stakeholders but not all the changes can be accommodated at the same time.

“If you pick up any analysis of Nigeria problem in the 1940s, they are basically saying the same thing.

“It is about how to work together as a nation and we don’t have to shy away rather we just dance around”, he added.

He criticized administrations that have ruled but never had the interests of Nigerians.

“A set of group will come to power, do things to protect their interests.

“These interests include, regional, class, ethnic, religious while another group will come and try to undo it and to protect their own interest”.