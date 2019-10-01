Buhari, 10 Governors And Ministers To Visit South Africa On Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will On Wednesday depart Abuja for South Africa, with 10 governors and Ministers following an invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The three-day trip which comes against the background of recent xenophobic attacks will see both leaders discuss the welfare of Nigerians in the country, and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.

While in South Africa, President Buhari will also hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country, with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of the government’s commitment to protecting their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.

He will also preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission along with his host, during which a progress report will be presented.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders will sign a joint communiqué.

The President and his delegation including Nigerian business representatives will also participate at a South Africa-Nigeria Business Forum with their host counterparts.

Among those to accompany the President are Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Others are: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Power, Eng. Saleh Mamman; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; and Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum.

Also on the trip are: National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and Chairman/CEO Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The President will return to Abuja on Friday.