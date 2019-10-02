Airbus Tariffs: EU Warns US Of Retaliation

The European Union warned Washington on Wednesday that the bloc will retaliate if the US slaps tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods as an epic Airbus-Boeing row heated up.

“If the US decides to impose WTO authorised countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same,” the EU said in a statement.

It stressed that “our readiness to find a fair settlement remains unchanged,” after the long awaited ruling by the World Trade Organization to authorise the tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods was published.

AFP