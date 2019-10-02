Advertisement
BREAKING: Fourteen Dead After Illegal Mine Collapses In DR Congo
Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.
“Fourteen dead, three hospitalized with serious injuries. Search continuing,” Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.
The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of town of Kindu.
