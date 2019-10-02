Sokoto Election: Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal’s Victory As Governor

The Sokoto State Election Tribunal has affirmed the victory of Aminu Tambuwal as governor of the state.

The tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu for lacking in merit and inability to establish non-compliance.

It also resolved the allegations of non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election against the petitioners for failure to prove same

the evidence of the petitioners’ witnesses, especially witness number 10 is hearsay evidence that cannot be given any value in court to prove any of the allegations.

The tribunal, sitting at the Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate court after it was relocated from Sokoto State to Abuja for alleged security reasons, declared the petition as ‘proper in law.’

On the objections raised by the petitioner against the petition urging it to dismiss the petition for lacking in merit, unanimously, the tribunal dismissed the objections and held that the petition was properly filed.

The Justice Abbas Bawale who led tribunal qually ruled that the petitioners, Aliyu and his party, the APC duly paid the filing fees.

It held that against the argument of the respondents that the petition disclosed the substantial cause of action and was properly signed by the petitioners. It further held that the non-joinder of the running mate to the petitioners is not enough to render the petition incompetent.

Justice Bawale held that the application by the respondent lacks merit and constituted a waste of judicial time.