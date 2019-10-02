Edo Government Drops All Senior And Special Assistants

Edo state government has terminated the appointments of all its senior special assistants and special assistants.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government Osarodion Ogie says the termination is with immediate effect.

According to the communique, the state government has offered immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants and has directed them to hand over all government property and documents in their possession to the SSG’s office.

READ ALSO: Governor Masari Swears In Fourteen Special Advisers

Mr Ogie says fresh appointments will be made within the next 30 days.

Governor Obaseki had appointed 192 Special Assistants representing each ward in the state and 54 Senior Special Assistants comprising three persons from each local government areas

The governor later appointed 18 Special Assistants (females) based on Gender.