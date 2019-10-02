FG To Bring Back Toll Gates On Nigerian Roads

The Federal Government is set to bring back toll gates on Nigerian roads years after they were pulled down.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola gave the hint at an interaction with correspondents at the State House after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

At the FEC meeting which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister argued that there is no reason why the nation cannot toll.

Fashola stated that no law prohibits tolling in Nigeria today even though it was a policy of the government to abolish tolls.