Governor Masari Swears In Fourteen Special Advisers

Governor Aminu Masari on Wednesday swore in fourteen special advisers for Katsina State.

Of the number, ten are returnees while four are newly appointed.

The four new special Advisers are: Bashir Dayyabu for international donor agencies, Lawal Tanimu Saulawa for labour, Kabir Sha’aibu for political affairs and Abdullahi Mahuta for legislative matters.

The reappointed include: Muntari Lawal, Bashir Ruwan Godiya, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa, Khaliel Ibrahim, Aminu Lawal Jibiya and Lawal Usman Bagiwa.

Others include are, Hamza Muhammad Borodo, Dr Abba Abdullahi and Abdu Habu Dankum.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office and that of allegiance by the appointees, Governor Aminu Masari explained that the reappointment of the ten special Advisers had demonstrated a certificate of confidence on them by his administration.

The Governor stated that the four new special Advisers were appointed to fill the need for realignment and readjustment in the executive council to meet challenges of development.

By this development, he revealed that there would be the creation of new ministries to fast_rack governance in the state.

To the four new special Advisers, the governor said that they may be new members of the state executive council but not new to APC administration in the state.

He, therefore, charged them to put people first in all their conducts in office, stressing that their attitude would make or mar their offices.

The Governor requested the appointees to limit celebrations in respect of the insecurity situation, although relative peace had according to him been restored through the signing of the peace deal with leaders of suspected armed bandits.

He also spoke at length on the need for education of children of the farmers and Fulani herdsmen for insecurity challenges to be overcome.

He appealed to both farmers and Fulani herdsmen to embrace the culture of educating their children adding that they should not sale farmlands or cattle to marry off their children.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the attendance of the Deputy Governor, Quantity Surveyor, Mannir Yakubu, the speaker of Katsina state House of Assembly, Tasi’u Zango, members of the state house of assembly, the Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi, the Grand Khadi, Alhaji Al-Hafiz Abubakar and the secretary to the government of Katsina state, Dr Mustapha Inuwa.

Others include the state chairman of the APC, Alhaji Shitu Shitu and the Katsina based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal among others.